Ceasefire agreement paves way for substantive negotiations - OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Edi Rama, welcomed news of a humanitarian ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict context, ARMENPRESS was informed from OSCE’s website.

“We need stability, both on the ground and in the process led by the Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” Rama said. “The agreement reached in Moscow overnight by Armenia and Azerbaijan puts us on the path towards the resumption of substantive negotiations in the agreed format,” Rama added.

The increasing human toll of the fighting had been of particular concern, Rama noted, and in this regard, the humanitarian pause to exchange prisoners of war, other detainees, and the remains of those killed in the hostilities is an important step.

This development came in response to the appeal by Russian President Putin and in accordance with the agreement of Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan.

Rama welcomed Russia’s role in convening the talks, which were held together with the presence of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk. “The Co-Chairs and my Personal Representative remain fully engaged with the sides, and are ready to ensure every effort is focused on achieving a peaceful negotiated solution of the conflict,” Rama said.

The Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs announced about a humanitarian ceasefire starting from October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. However, Azerbaijani forces made a sabotage-reconnaissance infiltration attempt in the direction of Hadrut and the Defense Army of Artsakh continues its countermeasures to eliminate the raid.

On October 9, Aliyev had announced that the Azeri forces have captured Hadrut, a claim that was debunked by Artsakh as a “total lie.”

