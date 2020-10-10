Recognition of expression of Artsakh’s right to self-determination is of special importance – FM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The security of the people of Artsakh has been and remains a priority for Armenia in the process of peaceful negotiations. Here the recognition and implementation of the expression of their right to self-determination is of special importance, Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said, summing up the results of the meeting with the Russian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Moscow.

“The security of our compatriots has been and remains a priority for us in the peaceful negotiations process, and the recognition and implementation of the expression of their right to self-determination is of special importance for us, which will lead to our compatriots of Nagorno Karabakh to achieving that important goal which is enshrining their right to self-determination, the reality that they should live freely and determine their life, fate in that status as a unit that is recognized by all in all aspects as an independent state”, the Armenian FM said.