Iran welcomes agreement on cessation of hostilities along Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Iran welcomes the agreement on cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes along the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

“Iran welcomes the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh as a step to peace”, the minister said.

Iran also called on its neighbors to start a comprehensive dialogue based on respecting the international law. The FM said they appreciate the constructive efforts of Russia.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. However, the Azerbaijani side ignored it and launched at attack in the direction of a position called Karakhambeyli at 12:05. The Artsakh Defense Army units are taking respective measures to stop the adversary’s attack.

