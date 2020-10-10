Armenian side denies “yet another lie” of Azerbaijan alleging strikes at Tartar and Aghdam

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh Defense Army units are thwarting the Azerbaijani attacks in the south which are taking place as Baku is ignoring the agreement on cessation of hostilities reached in Moscow.

“The units of the Defense Army are halting enemy attacks in the south. At the same time, the Azerbaijani armed forces are holding the city of Hadrut under fire. The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Armenian side is firing in the direction of Tartar and Aghdam regions is yet another lie,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

Despite the ceasefire agreement that was planned to come into force 12:00, the Azeri forces launched an attack at 12:05 in the direction of a position in Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan