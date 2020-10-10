Russia registers highest coronavirus growth rate in past day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 12,846 in the past twenty-four hours, showing the highest growth rate since the start of the pandemic in the country, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Russia has been registering the highest coronavirus numbers for the second consecutive day. On October 9, Russia reported 12,126 new coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus growth rate stays at 1%. A total of 1,285,084 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 6,781 to 1,016,202. The share of recoveries dropped again to 79.1% of all infections, the latest data indicate.

Coronavirus deaths grew by 197 in the past-twenty-four hours.