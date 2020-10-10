Situation calm in Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert, which has been heavily damaged from the Azerbaijani missile strikes during the past two weeks, is calm at the moment, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told Armenpress.

“At the moment the Armenian troops have been ordered to stop firing. The situation is calm in Stepanakert”, he said.

The agreement on declaring a cessation of hostilities for humanitarian purposes in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact entered into force on October 10, at 12:00. However, the Azerbaijani side ignored it and launched at attack in the direction of a position called Karakhambeyli at 12:05. The Artsakh Defense Army units are taking respective measures to stop the adversary’s attack.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan