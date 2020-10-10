Azeri forces ignore ceasefire and launch attack at Artsakh position at 12:05

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces have ignored the agreed cessation of hostilities from 12:00 October 10 and have launched an attack at 12:05 in the direction of a position known as Karakhambeyli, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The Artsakh Defense Army units are taking appropriate measures to neutralize the adversary’s attack,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan