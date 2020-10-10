Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

Azeri forces ignore ceasefire and launch attack at Artsakh position at 12:05

Azeri forces ignore ceasefire and launch attack at Artsakh position at 12:05

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces have ignored the agreed cessation of hostilities from 12:00 October 10 and have launched an attack at 12:05 in the direction of a position known as Karakhambeyli, the Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

“The Artsakh Defense Army units are taking appropriate measures to neutralize the adversary’s attack,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration