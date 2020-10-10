Azerbaijani military tries to use time left before ceasefire initiation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military are trying to use the little time left until the planned ceasefire takes effect 12:00 October 10, but the Artsakh Defense Army is fulfilling its mission, Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces are trying to use the hours left until the ceasefire, but our army is heroically fulfilling its mission by successfully repelling all kinds of attacks,” he said.

Speaking about the allegations spread by Azerbaijan on Artsakh striking Hadrut from Khojaly, Hovhannisyan dismissed it as “ridiculous” fake news. “That’s a result of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s imagination,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan