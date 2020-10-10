Various intensity fighting continues in NK as Azeri military launches increased drone attacks

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. After the announcement of a ceasefire starting 12:00 October 10 following the Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers’ negotiations brokered by Russia, the situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact was “relatively stable-tense”, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

Firefights and rocket-artillery battles continued in individual sections, it said.

“Currently various intensity combat operations continue at the frontline. More intense battles are taking place in the southern direction. The adversary is widely deploying combat drones. The Defense Army units are successfully withstanding the adversary’s attack operations and inflicting painful strikes,” the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan