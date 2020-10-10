Artsakh President’s press conference delayed

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has delayed his press conference originally scheduled for 10:00 October 10. He said it will take place at 17:00 tonight.

“Given the agreement on humanitarian ceasefire achieved in Moscow with the active mediation of the Russian Federation, which will come into effect 12:00, and the ongoing work in this direction, my press conference planned for 10:00 will be held at 17:00,” the President of Artsakh said on social media.

