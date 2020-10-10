Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 October:

The price of aluminum up by 1.66% to $1802.00, copper price up by 1.29% to $6622.50, lead price up by 0.06% to $1794.00, nickel price up by 0.82% to $14728.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $18175.00, zinc price down by 0.17% to $2373.00, molybdenum price up by 1.19% to $18850.00, cobalt price stood at $33780.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





