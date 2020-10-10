URGENT: Ceasefire to be established in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line – DEVELOPING

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Humanitarian agreement will be established in Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports the agreement was reached in Moscow as a result of the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers, mediated by Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

According to the joint statement of the Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and Republic of Azerbaijan, the ceasefire will enter into force on October 10, 12:00 aimed at the exchange of captives and bodies of victims under the mediation of the ICRC. Details of the ceasefire will be further clarified. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan launch fundamental negotiations for reaching a peaceful settlement under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs. The sides affirm that the format of the negotiation process will not change.

On October 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs to Moscow to discuss the issue of a humanitarian ceasefire on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, so as the side could exchange bodies of victims and captives. The negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs take place with the mediation of the Russian FM.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan