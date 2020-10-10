Russian reporter injured by Azeri bombing cannot be taken to Russia because of critical situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian reporter Yuri Kotyonok, who was severely injured by Azerbaijani bombing of Ghazanchetsots Church yesterday, cannot be taken to Moscow because of the critical health situation, ARMENPRES reports, citing Ria Novosti, aide to Health Minister of Russia Aleksei Kuznetsov said.

‘’As far as we are informed, his health situation does not allow to transport him. Armenian specialists are providing medical aid to him. It’s too early to make predictions’’, he said.

On October 8 Azerbaijan bombed Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi town of Artsakh from a high precision weapon. Afterwards, when reporters arrived to cover the incident, they again targeted the church from high precision weapon, injuring 3 Russian reporters.

