‘’Roma’’ club sends humanitarian aid to Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Italian ‘’Roma’’ football club handed 117 boxes of cloths and sportswear, which will be provided to the civilian population of Artsakh affected by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan. The boxes will be delivered to the Roma fan club of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from Roma’s official website.

‘’Leaving the politics to one side for a moment, Roma Cares is there and will continue to be there for the club’s fans who are most in need – wherever they may be,” said Guido Fienga, the club’s CEO.

“With this donation we are taking a first step towards helping the children, women and men who are currently struggling in very difficult circumstances.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Armenian professional footballer currently playing for ‘’Roma’’ thanked the leadership of his club for the support.