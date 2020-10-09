Parliament of Cyprus unanimously adopts resolution condemning Azeri aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Parliament of Cyprus unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Azeri aggression in Artsakh on October 9, ARMENPRESS reports Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, head of Armenia-Cyprus inter-parliamentary commission, wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’The House of Representatives also condemned the full support of Turkey to this aggression with the participation of mercenaries. Finally, it condemned the bombing of civilian areas and called for an immediate ceasefire and peaceful negotiations’’, he wrote.

