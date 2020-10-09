Armenian side has grounded suspicions about disruption of strategic management system in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Analyzing the public announcements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan raises suspicions that the strategic management system in Azerbaijan is distorted.

‘’At least several times during this war we witnessed that Aliyev says things that do not correspond to the reality. There are many grounded suspicions that the strategic management system in Azerbaijan is distorted. I say this after analyzing the recent developments’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He noted that there have been many cases in the history of military, when the superior is not reported about failures, but only successes.

‘’In this way the strategic management system becomes distorted and it’s very possible that Aliyev has appeared in this trap’’, Hovhannisyan said.

On October 9 Azerbaijani president announced about the occupation of Hadrut town, but minutes later it was officially denied by Artsakh. Later Artsrun Hovhannisyan himself visited Hadrut town.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan