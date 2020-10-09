Clashes on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line continue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Clashes continue on Artsakh –Azerbaijan contact line, ARMENPRESS reports representative of MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Clashes started today morning with new intensity, they still go on. As usual, clashes take place also at night, but they intensify in the morning. Our Armed Forces continue to adequately retaliate, repelling them to their initial positions’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that Azerbaijan has suffered serious losses during the day.

Azerbaijan unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey explicitly support Azerbaijan both politically and militarily, particularly the Turkish air forces are directly involved in the military operations. On September 29 a Turkish F-16 fighter jet downed an Armenian SU-25 jet in the Armenian air force. The pilot did not survive. Turkey has also deployed thousands of terrorists and jihadists from northern Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

Azerbaijan has targeted civilian population and infrastructures from the first days of the war, but in the last days they do it more intensively. 22 civilians have died so far, 2 of them in the Republic of Armenia, Vardenis region. International reporters are being deliberately targeted. 2 French reporters were injured in Martuni town on October 1 as a result of Azerbaijani bombing of the municipality of the town. 1 of them was in critical situation but was able to survive. On October 8 Russian reporters were injured as a result of the Azerbaijani high precision strikes against Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral. One of the reporters is in critical situation.

Azerbaijan has banned international reporter from covering the developments from the frontline.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan