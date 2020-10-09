Russian reporter injured by Azerbaijani bombing if Shushi church to be taken to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The two Russian journalists injured by Azerbaijani bombing of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral of Artsakh’s Shushi town will taken to Russia with the governmental delegation, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the reporters covering Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin’s working visit to Yerevan will return to Moscow with the same plane.

On October 8 the Azerbaijani forces bombed Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral twice. One of the Russian reporters has been critically injured. The Armenian Foreign Ministry has announced that the regular targeting of international reporters in Artsakh by Azerbaijan is aimed at preventing them from covering the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan. Earlier two French reporters had been injured. Azerbaijan has banned international reporters to cover the developments from the territory of Azerbaijan.

