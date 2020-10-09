Russian WarGonzo publishes photo from Hadrut

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Reporters of the Russian WarGonzo have published a photo from Artsakh’s Hadrut town in their Telegram channel, saying ‘’Someone has taken Hadrut’’.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has announced about capturing Hadrut. WarGonzo’s team has just returned from there. ’’The town is under the control of the Defense Army’’, says the Telegram channel of WarGonzo.

Representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan also informed that he is in Hadrut. ‘’I am in Hadrut right now and ‘’for some reasons’’ I see only Armenians here’’, Hovhannisyan said.

Earlier Vahram Poghosyan, spokesperson of Artsakh’s President’ said that Aliyev’s claims of occupying Hadrut is a total lie.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan