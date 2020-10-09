Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Aliyev’s statement on capturing Hadrut is “total lie”, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev’s statement on his military having captured the town of Hadrut in Artsakh is a “total lie”, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said Aliyev’s statements are “from the genre of non-science fantasy.”

