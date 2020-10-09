Aliyev’s statement on capturing Hadrut is “total lie”, says Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev’s statement on his military having captured the town of Hadrut in Artsakh is a “total lie”, Artsakh presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said Aliyev’s statements are “from the genre of non-science fantasy.”

