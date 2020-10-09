Meeting of Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani FMs kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The consultations of foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan – Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov, have kicked off in Moscow, Armenpress correspondent reports.

The meeting agenda will focus exclusively on cessations of hostilities in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, humanitarian issues of exchanging bodies and prisoners of war.

On October 8 President of Russia Vladimir Putin urged to cease the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, citing humanitarian reasons. The Kremlin reported that the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been invited to Moscow for holding consultations on this issue on October 9.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan