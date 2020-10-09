Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Azerbaijani forces again fire missile strike at Stepanakert City

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces have again hit Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh, with a missile strike, the Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

 

