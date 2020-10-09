Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-10-20

YEREVAN, 9 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 October, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 490.95 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.58 drams to 579.03 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 6.36 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.52 drams to 634.99 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 34.45 drams to 29792.28 drams. Silver price up by 6.63 drams to 378.19 drams. Platinum price up by 41.77 drams to 13748.22 drams.