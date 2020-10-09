Heads of government of EAEU states discuss resumption of passenger transportation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The prime ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have discussed the issue of resumption of passenger transportations between the countries, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich told reporters after the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

“The first issue discussed during the session was related to the resumption of passenger transportations under the coronavirus. This issue is very important, it is not only a social issue, but an issue of business activity. Discussions inspire trust that the passenger transportation issues will receive very quick solutions”, he said.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place in Yerevan on October 9, attended by the prime ministers of the EAEU member states, except for Kyrgyzstan, and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan