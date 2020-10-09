EAEU states to be among the first ones to receive Russian vaccine against COVID-19 – PM Mishustin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are expected to be among the first ones to receive the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan, Armenia.

He reminded that the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the world has been created in Russia. “We are already creating opportunities for the mass vaccination of citizens by the end of the year. We think that our partners of the EAEU will be among the first states to receive the vaccine after the launch of mass vaccinations in Russia”, the PM said.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council took place in Yerevan on October 9, attended by the prime ministers of the EAEU member states, except for Kyrgyzstan, and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

EAEU member states are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan