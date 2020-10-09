Putin discusses situation in South Caucasus with members of Security Council
16:06, 9 October, 2020
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin discusses the situation in the South Caucasus with the permanent members of the Security Council, the Kremlin reports.
At the beginning of the consultation the Russian leader stated that they will also discuss the situation very close to their borders, including the situation in the South Caucasus.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version