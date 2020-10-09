Armenian, Russian PMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin in Yerevan on the sidelines of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan said this is the first visit of Mr. Mishustin to Yerevan as PM, regretting over the fact that the visit is taking place during the current military operations in Nagorno Karabakh. Pashinyan expressed hope that the Russian PM’s next visit to Armenia will take place already in another conditions.

At the beginning of the meeting the Armenian and Russian PMs discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, highlighted the importance of cessation of hostilities.

Then they discussed relevant issues of the Armenian-Russian commercial cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation and industry.

The two PMs highlighted implementing joint prospective projects and strengthening the mutual partnership within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The officials also discussed the actions aimed at fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

