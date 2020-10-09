Defense Ministry denies Azeri fake news on alleged strike against Mingachevir and Aghjabadi

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is informing that the Azeri statements alleging that the Armenian forces have delivered strikes in the direction of Mingachevir and Aghjabadi are yet another fake news.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said the Defense Army of Artsakh has enough targets to strike in the combat operations theater.

“We are warning that in the event of Azeri forces committing any kind of provocation against settlements and civilian infrastructures the Artsakh Defense Army’s response will be disproportionally severe,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan