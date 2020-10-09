2020 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to UN World Food Program
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2020 Peace Prize to the UN World Food Program (WFP), TASS reports.
The laureate has been announced by Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Committee, Friday.
The Committee awarded the prize to the WFP "for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict."
This year, 318 nominees - 211 individuals and 107 organizations - contested the prize, which is the fourth largest number in the award history. The record was set in 2016, with 376 nominees.