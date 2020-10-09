Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Americans rally outside White House in protest of Turkey,Azerbaijan; demand recognition of Artsakh

Americans rally outside White House in protest of Turkey,Azerbaijan; demand recognition of Artsakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Large numbers of people from all across the United States are protesting outside the White House in Washington D.C. demanding the Trump Administration to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, expel Turkey from NATO and cancel US funding to Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Hundreds of Armenian-Americans, as well as representatives of other communities of the United States, expressed support to Armenia and Artsakh and condemned the Turkish-Azeri war of aggression against Artsakh.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey will loose, they already lost,” said one of the protesters.

“Long live Armenia, long live the Armenian hero and long live the free and independent Artsakh.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration