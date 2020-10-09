Partially closed borders negatively affect integration processes in EAEU, Armenian PM says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia highlights the importance of finding a common solution to the problem of passenger transportations in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the partially closed borders negatively affect both the integration processes and the economies of the member states, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

He reminded that the participation to the Eurasian Economic Union and the work on deepening the integration between the Union’s member states are among the key priorities of the Armenian government. Pashinyan said Armenia will continue making all efforts to achieve the goals set by the Union as soon as possible, despite the current challenges. “I think that the issue of sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population of the Eurasian Economic Union member states is relevant for all of us due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard I would like to emphasize the importance of the experimental project titled “I travel without COVID-19” presented by the Digital Initiatives Fund of the Eurasian Development Bank. The project, which has been jointly drafted by Russia and Armenia, is a very important phase for forming an effective system for the organization of movement process of the citizens of our states, delivering the crossing of state borders to a minimum during the pandemic. During the pandemic we highlight the importance of finding a common solution to the issue of passenger transportations. The partially closed borders in our territory are negatively affecting both the integration processes and our economies”, he said.

PM Pashinyan said in this context Armenia attaches great importance to the development of online trade which, according to him, is the key component of the digital economy. The broad introduction of electronic trade can expand the capacities of companies and the sale volumes, as well as ensure a complete control of the trade turnover. The PM said the Armenian government is currently taking measures to attract the international participants of online trade to the Armenian market. “We are paying a special attention to the draft document on the Strategic Directions of the Eurasian Economic Integration Development by 2025. We believe that the strategic directions will contribute to the increase of both investments and innovation attractiveness, activity and the Union’s competitiveness and scientific-production potential”, the Armenian PM said.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place in Yerevan on October 9, attended by the prime ministers of the EAEU member states, except for Kyrgyzstan, and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan