Azeri forces continue suffering big losses in same section of southern front – Defense Ministry says

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azeri forces are continuously suffering large numbers of losses in the same section at the southern front, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Fighting continues in all directions of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact as the Azeri forces keep attacking.

