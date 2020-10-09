Armenian PM holds phone talk with French President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM introduced the French President on the ongoing military operations in Nagorno Karabakh and the developments taking place in this context.

Emmanuel Macron highlighted the establishment of ceasefire and the holding of negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group and the October 8 call of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The French President added that he is in direct contact with the Russian President.

PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of exercise of Nagorno Karabakh’s right to self-determination under the current situation and the need of taking concrete actions by the international community on this direction.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan