Russian Prime Minister emphasizes need for immediate cessation of military actions in Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of military action in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

“I would like to express condolences to the families of all victims of these days,” he said at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan on October 9. 

“We mourn together with all those who have lost their close ones in this conflict. And of course, it is necessary to ensure the immediate cessation of all military actions and start the diplomatic resolution of this conflict. Russia is ready to contribute to this together with the other Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he said.

