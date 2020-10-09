We are committed to peaceful settlement principle and are ready to resume peace process – Armenia PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side is committed to the principle of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and is ready to resume the peace process in accordance with the latest statements of the leaders and the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks at the extended-format meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

Pashinyan reminded the meeting participants that two weeks ago Azerbaijan launched a large-scale attack against Nagorno Karabakh. “The Azerbaijani troops, with the support of Turkey, are conducting military operations with the use of all types of latest technologies. They are directed not only against Nagorno Karabakh, but also against the territory of Armenia. We assess these operations as an Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against the Armenian people. Our people are facing a very serious challenge. Our security, freedom and independence are under danger. Our cities and villages are under constant artillery fire. The civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh is targeted. There are many casualties and wounded. Infrastructures have been seriously damaged, residential buildings have been destroyed. Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno Karabakh, has suffered the most. The people of Nagorno Karabakh are facing a humanitarian disaster. Not only the Azerbaijani army, which is directed by the Turkish military specialists, but also mercenaries and militants from Syria recruited by Turkey, are engaged in the military operations against our people”, the Armenian PM said.

The PM reminded that this fact has been confirmed by the official statements of the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, as well as by numerous reports in the leading international media outlets. He stated that Turkey’s activities are very concerning as they threaten to destabilize the situation in the region. Pashinyan said despite the adversary’s efforts, it failed to achieve a major success. “Our people are united more than ever and are determined to protect their freedom and independence. We are committed to the principle of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and are ready to resume the peace process in accordance with the latest statements made by the leaders and the foreign ministers of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries”, the Armenian PM said, adding that this is a crucial topic for Armenia, and he would definitely like to share information about these incidents with his colleagues of the EAEU states.

The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is taking place in Yerevan on October 9, attended by the prime ministers of the EAEU member states, except for Kyrgyzstan, and the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

