Azeris roll in “defeated veterans” from first NK war amid heavy casualties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Intense military actions continue in all directions of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Artsakh Presidential spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“Military operations are intensively resuming in all directions of the frontline. The enemy is suffering large numbers of manpower losses in heavy battles, and it is trying to supplement the shortage mostly with the defeated veterans of the first Artsakh war. If there is even one soberly thinking military officer in their army, perhaps they understand that they shouldn’t have high hopes in those forces. The Defense Army is fulfilling its combat mission brilliantly,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan