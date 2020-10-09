Azerbaijani attacks continue in parallel with hate speech against ethnic Armenians – Ombudsman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani attacks on the civilian population of Artsakh and Armenia continue in parallel with an immense volume of hate speech against ethnic Armenians.

Arman Tatoyan, the Ombudsman of Armenia, has issued a statement which says:

Calls for hatred and violence, including killings are being disseminated through mass media, especially by social media platforms, by Turkish and Azerbaijani sources.

There is a large number of aggressive web pages and groups, which spread video materials and texts inciting hatred and violence, containing materials illustrating cruel treatment of living or deceased people, killings, and destruction. There is also a significant number of fake profiles with false Armenian names and last names, which send threats and intimidating messages to actual Armenian users.