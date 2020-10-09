Despite all hardships, our people stand united as ever before – Armenian PM says at Eurasian meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Despite all difficulties, the Armenian people stand united as ever before and are resolute to defend freedom and independence until the end, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his opening remarks at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan on October 9.

The PM expressed regret that the Kyrgyz Prime Minister was unable to attend the session. He wished the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan peace and harmony and a speedy resolution of the country’s domestic political situation.

“Today’s session is held at times of hardships for Armenia,” Pashinyan said.

“For already two weeks, battles with the use of all modern armaments are not stopping along the entire line of contact of Nagorno Karabakh. Cities and villages, as well as civilian facilities and infrastructures of Nagorno Karabakh and the Republic of Armenia are under artillery and missile salvos. There are numerous deaths and wounded people, including among the peaceful population. However, I assure you, that despite all difficulties our people are united as ever before and are resolute to stand until the end and defend our freedom and independence,” Pashinyan said.

The PM thanked all delegates for arriving to Armenia at this difficult time, noting that it is valuable for Armenia. He wished productive work and constructive discussions for the benefit of integration and further strengthening of the Eurasian Economic Union.

