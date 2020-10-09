Cessations of hostilities in Artsakh, exchange of bodies and POWs on agenda of Moscow talks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan departs for Moscow, where the consultations of FMs of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia will be held, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told Armenpress.

“Agenda will focus exclusively on cessations of hostilities, humanitarian issues of exchanging bodies and prisoners of war”, the MFA spokeswoman said.

On October 8 President of Russia Vladimir Putin urged to cease the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, citing humanitarian reasons. The Kremlin reported that the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been invited to Moscow for holding consultations on this issue on October 9.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan