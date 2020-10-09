Session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is kicking off in Yerevan, Armenia.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is welcoming the guests at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

The narrow-format meeting will be attended by the heads of government of 4 member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich.

From the Armenian side the session will be attended by PM Nikol Pashinyan, from the Russian side – PM Mikhail Mishustin, from the Belarusian side - Roman Golovchenko, from the Kazakh side – PM Askar Mamin.

On October 6 Prime Minister of Kyrgzystan Kubatbek Boronov resigned. At today’s session Kyrgyzstan is represented by the Ambassador.

The narrow-format session will be followed by an extended-format one.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan