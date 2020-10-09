Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Artsakh military death toll reaches 376

STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reported that an additional 26 of its servicemen have been killed in the ongoing Azeri attacks.

The total death toll of the Artsakh military has reached 376.

