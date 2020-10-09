COVID-19: Armenia reports 614 new cases, 216 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 614 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 55,087, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

216 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 45,528.

3312 tests were conducted in the past one day.

6 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 1010.

The number of active cases is 8246.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 303 (1 new such case).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan