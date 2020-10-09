Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Extraordinary session in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

2 issues are included in the session agenda.

The lawmakers will debate the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Administrative Offenses, as well as the bill on making changes and amendment to the Labor Code.

