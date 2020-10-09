Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Stepanakert City again under Azeri missile bombardment

Stepanakert City again under Azeri missile bombardment

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani forces are again firing missiles at Artsakh’s capital city Stepanakert, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

The civilian population of Stepanakert has come under heavy Azeri bombings multiple times over the last several days.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration