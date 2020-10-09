Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

Alfortville wants France to recognize Artsakh’s independence  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Alfortville City Council has unanimously voted in favor of the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by France, Alfortville Deputy Mayor Garo Khachikian said on Twitter.

The Council also approved a decision on providing French assistance by Alfortville to the Armenian population of Artsakh.

Earlier Mayor of Alfortville Luc Carvounas condemned the bombardment of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Artsakh’s Shushi. “I want to express my full support to my Armenian friends and my deep pain over the bombardment of the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi which led to serious damages”, he said, adding that with this step Azerbaijan is trying to give a religious coloring to the conflict.

“The international community can no longer remain blind to the ongoing tragic incidents. It should put an end to the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey. More than ever, France, as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, should fully play its role. I once again repeat my call to recognize independent Republic of Artsakh”, the Mayor said.

Alfortville is a commune in the Val-de-Marne department in the southeastern suburbs of Paris, France.

