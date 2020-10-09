Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

“Relatively stable-tense” – Artsakh military on overnight situation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan conflict zone was relatively stable-tense overnight, the Artsakh Defense Army reported on October 9.

“The tactical situation remained unchanged, firefights, artillery battles continued in individual sections of the frontline, and the Azerbaijani forces again fired rocket-artillery strikes at peaceful settlements. The Defense Army units are in full control of the situation and are ready for any development of events.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





