Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-10-20

LONDON, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 October:

The price of aluminum down by 0.59% to $1772.50, copper price up by 0.15% to $6538.00, lead price up by 0.82% to $1793.00, nickel price down by 0.51% to $14608.00, tin price up by 0.33% to $18180.00, zinc price up by 1.08% to $2377.00, molybdenum price stood at $18629.00, cobalt price stood at $33780.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration