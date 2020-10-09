URGENT: Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs invited to Moscow today - Kremlin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin urged to cease the military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, citing humanitarian reasons. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Kremlin’s official website, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been invited to Moscow for holding consultations on this issue on October 9.

‘’Following a number of telephone conversations with Prime MIinster of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin urged to cease military operations in Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone for humanitarian reasons – exchange of captives and bodies of victims.

With the mediation of Foreign Minister (Sergey Lavrov –edit), the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been invited to Moscow on October 9 for holding consultations’’, reads the press release of the Kremlin.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan