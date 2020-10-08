Artsakh never struck and will never strike Azerbaijan’s cultural monuments – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has never struck and will never strike cultural monuments of Azerbaijan, ARMENPRESS reports, answering the question of a reporter if proper retaliation will be carried out against Azerbaijan, given that Azerbaijan deliberately targeted Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Church 2 times, representative of the MoD Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said,

‘’If you mean cultural or similar objects, of course no. Nothing like that has happened and will never happen’’, Hovhannisyan said.

He reminded that during the 1st Artsakh war Azerbaijan located a ‘’Grad’’ multiple rocket launched in the garden of Ghazanchetsots Church and fired 21 thousand rockets on Stepanakert.

‘’We have lived here for centuries and know their handwriting, their mentality and activities’’, Hovhannisyan said.

During the 1st Artsakh war the Armenian forces never tried to retaliate against the ‘’Grad’’ located near the Church, not to damage it.

A number of reporters were injured on October 8 during the bombing of Shushi’s Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, one of them, a Russian journalist, is in critical situation. Doctors of Artsakh are sparing no efforts to save his life.

Earlier two French reporters of Le-Monde had been injured in Martakert. One of them was in critical situation, but doctors of Artsakh were able to save his life.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan