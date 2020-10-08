Fierce clashes continue in southern direction of Artsakh – MoD

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Fierce clashes take place along Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line, particularly in the southern direction, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a press conference.

‘’Starting from morning the Azerbaijani armed forces resumed attacks both in the north and south. The Armenian side inflicted heavy manpower and military equipment losses on the enemy, repelling them to their initial positions. At this moment particularly fierce clashes are taking place in the southern direction’’, Hovhannisyan said, adding that the clashes take place all day long.

Azerbaijan, backed by Turkey , unleashed war against Artsakh on September 27. Turkey, in addition to various types of assistance to Azerbaijan, including using Turkish air force against Artsakh and Armenia, has also deployed thousands of mercenaries and terrorists from Syria in Azerbaijan to fight against Artsakh.

So far the Armenian side has reported 350 casualties among the military and 21 civilians, Azerbaijan’s manpower losses are nearly 4000, which includes both servicemen from the regular Azerbaijani army and terrorists.

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan called for an new coalition against international terrorism on October 6.

The Azerbaijani side has also lost 16 helicopters, 17 warplanes, 496 armored vehicle, 145 UAVs and 4 TOS 1 Heavy Flamethrower System.

